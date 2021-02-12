Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) PT Set at C$12.25 by Raymond James

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) has been assigned a C$12.25 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.13% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.78.

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$10.03 on Friday. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$3.85 and a 12-month high of C$11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$971.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.08.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

