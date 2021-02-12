Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC began coverage on Mullen Group in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Mullen Group from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Mullen Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mullen Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS:MLLGF opened at $8.56 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

