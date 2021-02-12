Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) PT Lowered to $13.00

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Mullen Group from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Mullen Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $11.25 to $12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.61.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MLLGF traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.94. 245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73. Mullen Group has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $9.29.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.