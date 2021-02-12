Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Shares Gap Up to $2.87

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.87, but opened at $3.26. Muscle Maker shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 22,874 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03.

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Muscle Maker stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of Muscle Maker as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL)

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 10 company-owned and 28 franchised restaurants located in the United States and Kuwait. Muscle Maker, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burleson, Texas.

