MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the January 14th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MV Oil Trust stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned approximately 0.61% of MV Oil Trust worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MVO opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.00. MV Oil Trust has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

