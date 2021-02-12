MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.00

Shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.00 and traded as high as $4.32. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 240,099 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $44.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. This is an increase from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MV Oil Trust stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned about 0.61% of MV Oil Trust worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.