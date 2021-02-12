Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,991. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94.

MYOV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myovant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $46,779.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,535.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $488,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 146,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,690,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,925. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

