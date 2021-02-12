Naka Bodhi Token Price Tops $0.0323 on Exchanges (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $52,209.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0323 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00062625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.00282828 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00105036 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00080731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00093102 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00067115 BTC.

About Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Token Trading

