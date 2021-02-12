Nano Price Up 69.9% Over Last Week (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 69.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.60 or 0.00013855 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $878.94 million and approximately $446.95 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,609.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,844.11 or 0.03873383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.42 or 0.00408360 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.65 or 0.01162887 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.24 or 0.00477303 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.23 or 0.00428976 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.51 or 0.00303541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00024501 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

