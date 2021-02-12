Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Update

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NANX stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Nanophase Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 1.23.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corporation, a skin and sun care focused company, provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in North America and internationally. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics under the SolÃ©sence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

