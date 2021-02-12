Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Update

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NANX stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Nanophase Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 1.23.
About Nanophase Technologies
