NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) Shares Gap Up to $26.04

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.04, but opened at $30.40. NantKwest shares last traded at $28.85, with a volume of 7,123 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantKwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -41.45 and a beta of 2.61.

In other news, insider Barry J. Simon sold 22,100 shares of NantKwest stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $510,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,192,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,718,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Barry J. Simon sold 82,070 shares of NantKwest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $1,694,745.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,252,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,166,396.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 343,701 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,208. 71.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in NantKwest in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in NantKwest by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NantKwest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in NantKwest by 522.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in NantKwest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 9.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NantKwest Company Profile (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

