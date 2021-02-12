Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.90

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.90 and last traded at $31.76, with a volume of 745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.08.

NSSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $583.43 million, a P/E ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average of $26.24.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $55,156,853.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,999,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,794,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after acquiring an additional 54,155 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 66,323 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 480,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 341,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 173,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

