Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Short Interest Update

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the January 14th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NPSNY traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,048. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Naspers has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $50.92.

Get Naspers alerts:

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.