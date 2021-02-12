Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Up 5.6%

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) shares shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $125.30 and last traded at $124.36. 992,669 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 851,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.74.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTRA. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Get Natera alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -52.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.77.

In related news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 19,169 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $1,634,924.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $972,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,163 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $107,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,347 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,864. 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Natera by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,736,000 after purchasing an additional 717,481 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Natera by 39.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,268,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,610,000 after purchasing an additional 359,181 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Natera by 42.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,040,000 after purchasing an additional 198,395 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 19.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 986,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after purchasing an additional 159,804 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 15.1% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 744,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,810,000 after acquiring an additional 97,628 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.