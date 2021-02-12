National Asset Management Inc. Buys 28,870 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 682.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

MBB opened at $110.15 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $104.79 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

