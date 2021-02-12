National Asset Management Inc. Buys 37,108 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 1,016.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

PKW stock opened at $78.99 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $79.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.42.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

