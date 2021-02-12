National Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,418 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,420,000 after purchasing an additional 549,201 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,599,000 after acquiring an additional 708,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,713,000 after acquiring an additional 181,384 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,706,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,395,000 after acquiring an additional 92,685 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,284,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $162.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.47 and its 200-day moving average is $163.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.91.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

