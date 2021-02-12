National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,876 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,969,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,444,000 after acquiring an additional 186,494 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Altria Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,787,000 after acquiring an additional 879,355 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Altria Group by 83.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,256 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Altria Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,752,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,339,000 after acquiring an additional 96,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,707,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,991,000 after acquiring an additional 98,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Altria Group stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $46.22.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

