National Asset Management Inc. Has $12.09 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 21,814 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.6% of National Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Visa by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $345,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,239 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,505 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $422,799,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Visa by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,913,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V stock opened at $210.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $411.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.30 and a 200-day moving average of $203.86.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

