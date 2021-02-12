National Asset Management Inc. Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,878 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 53.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 36.1% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,252 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,848 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 29,975 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $143.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In other news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

