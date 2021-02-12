National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,939 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 525.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

Shares of BX opened at $70.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.04. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.10. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.04 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.7175 dividend. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

