National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,657,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,680 shares of company stock worth $2,870,950 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Shares of ZTS opened at $164.44 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

