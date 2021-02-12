National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 456.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,367 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,709 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDOC. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 62.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,132,000 after buying an additional 2,283,596 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $441,283,000 after buying an additional 1,880,057 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 936.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,033,059 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $228,885,000 after purchasing an additional 933,432 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,118,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $423,543,000 after purchasing an additional 673,852 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,321,910 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $264,329,000 after acquiring an additional 310,598 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.39.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $277,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 164,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total transaction of $37,129,266.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,724 shares in the company, valued at $99,215,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 271,613 shares of company stock worth $60,652,948 over the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $283.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.01 and a 12 month high of $299.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.33. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.38 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

