National Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,967 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,086 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,204,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075,043 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,701,172,000 after buying an additional 14,536,394 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 333.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $149,959,000 after buying an additional 3,161,259 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,642,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 646.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,540,485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $92,655,000 after buying an additional 2,200,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $2,271,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,351,881.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $10,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,367,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,356,040 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18. The company has a market cap of $107.08 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.78.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

