National Asset Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Mirova grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $210.50 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $197.47 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Truist cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.44.

In other news, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $414,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,718,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

