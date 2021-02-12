National Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,855 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,930 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,855 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 0.7% of National Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $13,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $277.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.10.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

