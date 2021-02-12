National Bank Financial Comments on Sun Life Financial Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.50. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.49. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $50.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 22,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,428,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,981,000 after purchasing an additional 35,768 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 168,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

