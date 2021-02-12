National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $11.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $12.54. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock.

Get Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) alerts:

FFH has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark dropped their target price on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$625.00 to C$525.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$500.00 to C$590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$440.00 to C$420.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

TSE FFH opened at C$508.01 on Friday. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$319.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$637.11. The stock has a market cap of C$13.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$461.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$421.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.79.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a $13.008 dividend. This is a positive change from Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s previous annual dividend of $10.00. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -421.05%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.