National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

TSE:NGD opened at C$2.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -25.81. New Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.11, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.48.

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

