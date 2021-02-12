National Bank Financial Reaffirms Outperform Rating for ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AETUF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of ARC Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.72.

Shares of ARC Resources stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.71. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $6.36.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

