National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 523,300 shares, a growth of 128.7% from the January 14th total of 228,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of National Bank of Greece from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

OTCMKTS NBGIF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,600. National Bank of Greece has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76.

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Malta, and Egypt. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Special Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

