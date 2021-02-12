National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of NXPGF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58. National Express Group has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.80.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

