National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NATI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Get National Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ NATI opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $47.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.24.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that National Instruments will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 82.44%.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $47,256.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,441.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 9.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 172,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 14,426 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 5.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,902,000 after buying an additional 38,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 36.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.