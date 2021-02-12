National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. National Retail Properties updated its FY 2021

IntraDay guidance to 2.77-2.84 EPS.

Shares of NNN stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.46. 14,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,300. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $58.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $39,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $588,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,465.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,626. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

