Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.19

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.19 and traded as high as $10.10. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 30,662 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $135.09 million, a PE ratio of 71.64 and a beta of 2.21.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $15.77 million during the quarter.

In other news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 471,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the third quarter valued at $1,378,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 171.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 478,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 37,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the third quarter worth about $1,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile (NYSE:NGS)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

