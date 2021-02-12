NatWest Group plc Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

NatWest Group plc lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,971 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.9% of NatWest Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGK traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,039. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average is $56.56.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.