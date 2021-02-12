NatWest Group plc Decreases Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

NatWest Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.56. 5,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,636. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $170.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,013.88, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.61.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

