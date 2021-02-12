NatWest Group plc Decreases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

NatWest Group plc lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,514 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,452,000 after buying an additional 581,028 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,715,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $559,693,000 after buying an additional 549,117 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,666,000 after buying an additional 282,183 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,281,000 after buying an additional 245,406 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Intuit by 11.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,570,000 after purchasing an additional 239,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,046.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $3.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $412.34. The company had a trading volume of 27,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $376.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.38. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $409.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

