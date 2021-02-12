NatWest Group plc Has $10.71 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

NatWest Group plc cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,331 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.9% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,732,552. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

