NatWest Group plc Has $7.05 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

NatWest Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises 2.6% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 77.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.66.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.03. 66,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,953,778. The stock has a market cap of $84.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -757.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

