NatWest Group plc Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

NatWest Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 771 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 30.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 138.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,097.59. The company had a trading volume of 16,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,463. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,843.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,672.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $2,123.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

