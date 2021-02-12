NatWest Group plc Lowers Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NatWest Group plc lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,001 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 121,724 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 3.3% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in NIKE by 53.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in NIKE by 36.1% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,252 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 188.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,848 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 29,975 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,137,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.97. The company has a market capitalization of $224.22 billion, a PE ratio of 81.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

