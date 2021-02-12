NatWest Group plc Sells 9,004 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

NatWest Group plc trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,004 shares during the quarter. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,464,656. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.26 and a 200-day moving average of $63.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.99, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

