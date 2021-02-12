Navcoin Trading Up 17.3% This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $28.37 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00022407 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000496 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 70,933,137 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Navcoin

Navcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.