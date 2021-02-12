NEAR Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $212.86 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 12th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.34 billion and $212.86 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $4.73 or 0.00009939 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 71.1% higher against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00060455 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.19 or 0.00284267 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00103705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00079672 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00091267 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,589.08 or 1.04270379 BTC.

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,406,207 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org

