Nebulas Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.19 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $32.19 million and approximately $7.00 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas token can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 42.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00062641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.66 or 0.01092756 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00055073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006238 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,675.50 or 0.05615274 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00020151 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00026909 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00034448 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas is a token. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,618,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,082,885 tokens. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is a value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on Nebulas ecosystem. It also serves as an incentive to attract top developers to create more values in Nebulas. “

Nebulas Token Trading

Nebulas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

