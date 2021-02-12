Needham & Company LLC Lowers Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) to Underperform

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.51.

NYSE:ACB opened at $14.47 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.68). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 455.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 785,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 643,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 59.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 418,049 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter worth $1,198,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 308,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 241,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 397.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 290,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 232,058 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

