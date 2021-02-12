Nelson C. Chan Sells 2,900 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Director Nelson C. Chan sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,110 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Synaptics stock traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.10. The stock had a trading volume of 598,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,539. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.86. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $44.41 and a one year high of $130.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,917,000 after acquiring an additional 172,237 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth $11,662,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,405,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,842,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after buying an additional 56,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synaptics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

