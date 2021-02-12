Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.37

Shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.37 and traded as high as $8.55. Neonode shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 44,119 shares changing hands.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Neonode in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

The company has a market cap of $96.32 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a negative return on equity of 129.95%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neonode stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) by 555.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,157 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 4.43% of Neonode worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

About Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. The company licenses its touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers.

