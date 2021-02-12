Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPHD) Trading 4.4% Higher

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPHD)’s stock price traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.93. 20,374 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 539% from the average session volume of 3,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Nephros Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NEPHD)

Nephros, Inc, a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

